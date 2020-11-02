WV governor gives COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 at approximately 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.

Justice began his aggressive testing initiative over the weekend, having free COVID-19 testing available in 44 counties in West Virginia. According to the governor, any county in the red or orange on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ County Alert System map must require at least one free testing site within the same day, with Gold requiring to set up one testing site within 48 hours.

Today, Mingo county remains in the red on today’s statewide report, with several counties in orange, including Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Wood, Jackson, Putnam, Wayne, Wyoming, Mineral and Berkeley counties.

Mingo county has been in red on the County Alert System map since Wednesday, Oct. 28. Mingo is also the only county in red on the School Alert System map this week.

The state has surpassed 25,000 COVID-19 cases through out the pandemic with 25,235 total cases reported. The state also reported its highest totals of active cases and hospitalized West Virginians this morning, with 5,558 active cases and 254 hospitalizations.