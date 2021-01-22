WATCH: WV Governor, elected officials take the oath of office

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2021 West Virginia Gubernatorial and Constitutional Officer Inauguration Ceremony is set to begin at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22 on the North Side of the West Virginia Capitol Building.

Those being sworn in include West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, Secretary of State Mac Warner, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, State Treasurer Riley Moore, State Auditor J.B. McCuskey, Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt, and Supreme Court Justices Tim Armstead, Bill Wooton and John A. Hutchison.

Chief Justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Evan Jenkins will swear in Gov. Justice.