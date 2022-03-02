CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — As gas prices continue to rise, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice aims at President Biden and the United States’ dependency on foreign oil.

Governor Justice said that President Biden is “doing a horrible job” and that the country is exposing itself to more problems by not producing domestic oil.

West Virginia was set to build the Keystone pipeline that transported raw petroleum to refineries in Texas before construction was canceled last year.

He says that less dependency on foreign oil could have been a deterrent to the current war between Ukraine and Russia.

“So if President Biden would have come out and said,’ Look, I really wanted to go another way, but considering what’s on the table and I looked at this, we’re going to open this thing up, and we’re going to work on build keystone,” Gov. Justice said. “‘We’re going to absolutely build our pipelines here. We’re going to open up drilling. We’re going to move in that way. You could have stopped this war.'”

Gov. Justice went on to say that at the end of the day, energy drives the nation and the United States cannot afford to be energy-dependent.