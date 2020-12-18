WV Gov. Justice updates state on pandemic, vaccine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to give an update on COVID-19 at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18.

The governor announced Wednesday thousands of healthcare workers in the state had now received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginia COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said after receiving their first doses, he and the Justices have had no real side effects from the vaccine.

The next group of people set to be vaccinated are nursing home and assisted living facility residents and workers, the governor and state health officials said Wednesday.