WV Gov. Justice updates state on pandemic, vaccine

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to give an update on COVID-19 at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18.

The governor announced Wednesday thousands of healthcare workers in the state had now received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginia COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said after receiving their first doses, he and the Justices have had no real side effects from the vaccine.

The next group of people set to be vaccinated are nursing home and assisted living facility residents and workers, the governor and state health officials said Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories