WV Gov. Justice updates state on emergency COVID-19 meeting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is expected to give an update at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 on the emergency meeting he convened Monday afternoon with state health and education experts to discuss potential adjustments to the color-coded School Re-Entry Map system.

During his Monday COVID-19 update, the governor proposed a potential “gold” level between yellow and orange to balance out the “too wide” orange level. As the system currently stands, the orange level includes counties with a seven-day rolling average of 10 to 24.9 daily cases per 100,000 people.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, the County Alert System on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website listed Cabell County as the latest county to move into the orange level with a a seven-day rolling average of 10.72 daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. The proposed “gold” level would include counties on the lower end of the orange level, such as Cabell County.

The map lists 11 counties – Cabell, Calhoun, Ohio, Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Boone, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Pocahontas counties – as orange while Monongalia county remains red.

