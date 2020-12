CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The number of red counties in West Virginia continues to rise as the state reports more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases and deaths edge toward 800.

According to the state's County Alert System map, Hancock, Ohio, Marshall, Wood, Wirt, Mason, Wayne, Wyoming, Nicholas, Barbour, Grant, Mineral and Berkeley counties are red. Cabell, Putnam, Boone, Pocahontas, Ritchie, Tyler, Wetzel, Brooke, Preston, Hardy, Hampshire, Morgan and Jefferson counties are orange, while Mingo, Fayette, Kanawha, Clay, Calhoun, Roane, Jackson, Pleasants, Doddridge, Harrison and Upshur counties are gold. Eight counties are yellow and 10 counties are green.