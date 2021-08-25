WV Gov. Justice presses White House for COVID booster shots

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice took aim at the Biden administration during his latest COVID press conference on Wednesday.

Governor Justice is calling on the White House to speed up the distribution process of a COVID-19 booster shot.

On Tuesday, President Biden announced that residents who have received their second shot should plan to get a booster shot after 8 months. But Governor Justice says many West Virginians have already exceeded that 8-month time period.

Gov. Justice told members of the media and viewers of the live-streamed COVID press conference that he had hoped the Biden administration would have provided an answer regarding the availability of booster shots that day. Justice is eager to begin administering booster shots to West Virginians who are ages 60 and older that are “absolutely are out way beyond the time period that even the Biden administration said.”

“The reason that we have so many people that are out farther than other states is one thing and one thing only, while everybody else was sitting around on their hands, trying to figure out what in the world to do, we got two shots in arms of people to protect them,” Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice went on to exclaim how proud he is of his state’s vaccine rollout and said that without any question, the effort saved many lives. Now, Gov. Justice is waiting with anticipation to rollout a booster shot.

“But by being the first and getting out in front of it [COVID], we need to be administering our booster shots right now,” Gov. Justice said.