WV Gov. Justice hosts Veterans Day ceremony

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will honor Veterans Day with a virtual ceremony at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Guests at the ceremony will feature West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance Secretary Dennis Davis, West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, and the Cabell Midland High School Marching Knights.

West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith serving as event emcee.