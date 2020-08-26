WV Gov. Justice gives update on pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will give a briefing on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, Justice says marching bands are allowed to perform at high school football games.

According to the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission says middle school and high school bands will be able to perform half-time shows and pre-game for the National Anthem at home football games. Bands will use the same spectator guidelines as football and cheerleading.

On Monday, Aug. 24, Justice announced reopening nursing home visitations in the Mountain State with strict guidelines that correspond to the color-coded system.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch says counties in the “red zone” will have restricted visitations, communal activities, communal dining and nonessential services. Counties in the “orange zone” will allow for only “compassionate care visitation.” Counties in the “green zone” or “yellow zone” will have unrestricted visitation.