WV Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update to Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28.

Earlier today, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed three additional COVID-19 related deaths. The state has reported 15,512 total cases and 337 deaths since the pandemic began. The total number of cases includes 3,987 active cases and 11,188 recoveries.

Over the weekend, the School Alert System has changed 19 counties in West Virginia from yellow to green. There are now only nine counties in the yellow, five in gold, and two in orange. There are no red counties in West Virginia at this time. As of Saturday, Sept. 26th, Mason, Roane, Calhoun, Clay, Nicholas, Monroe, Mercer, Raleigh, Mason, Lincoln, Harrison, Barbour, Tucker, Grant, Pendleton, Jefferson, Hancock Monongalia and Ohio counties have turned green since Saturday, Sept. 19’s map was released.

On Friday, Sept. 25, a Kanawha Circuit Court judge dismissed an attempt to immediately stop West Virginia’s school COVID-19 plan and to force Gov. Jim Justice’s decision not to call a special legislative session. Alex McLaughlin filed the petition, claiming the re-entry program is “unconstitutional.”

A representative for the governor, Ben Bailey, said if the rules in place were to be overturned, he believes the numbers of COVID-19 would rise in the Mountain State and deaths would increase. Judge Tod J. Kaufman denied McLaughlin’s request for a preliminary injunction to immediately stop the use of the metrics and says he will decide next week after hearing more from the attorneys whether to dismiss the suit entirely.