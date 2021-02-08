WV Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving a COVID-19 briefing at approximately 12 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.

The governor’s briefing comes as West Virginia health officials reported fewer than 400 new cases since early November, with 398 cases reported Feb. 8. The state is also below 16,000 active cases for the first time since Nov. 27. Health officials have recorded a total of 125,106 cases since the pandemic began.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources also reported two additional deaths Monday, a 69-year-old female and a 73-year-old male both from Berkeley County. The deaths bring the state to a total of 2,131 West Virginians who have died in connection to COVID-19.