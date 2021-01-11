WV Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving a semi-daily COVID-19 update on Monday, Jan. 11. at approximately 12 p.m.
Today’s COVID-19 numbers include 12 additional deaths and 1,070 new cases. West Virginia has a total of 1,594 deaths and 102,282 cases reported since the start of the virus outbreak.
State health officials have already administered 92,070 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 17,370 doses left.
53 of West Virginia’s counties are either in red or orange today, with two counties, Clay and McDowell counties, in gold.
