WV Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update; 42 deaths reported

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says it’s online COVID-19 dashboard will not be updated today due to a service outage with a vendor affecting the receipt of COVID-19 lab results.

The DHHR is reporting a total of 42 additional COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday, bringing the overall total to 6,146 deaths related to the virus throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Clay County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year old male from McDowell County, a 36-year old female from Mercer County, an 84-year old female from Jackson County, a 53-year old male from Kanawha County, a 60-year old male from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Lewis County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Harrison County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old female from Hancock County, a 67-year old female from Barbour County, a 54-year old female from Berkeley County, a 48-year old male from Grant County, a 62-year old male from Taylor County, a 66-year old female from Randolph County, a 60-year old male from Mingo County, and a 77-year old female from Logan County.

An additional 21 deaths between January and February 2022 have been reported as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate. These include an 86-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 65-year old male from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Mercer County, an 83-year old male from Brooke County, a 65-year old male from Boone County, a 92-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old female from Kanawha County, an 84-year old male from Taylor County, a 75-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 66-year old male from Nicholas County, an 86-year old male from Ohio County, an 89-year old female from Monongalia County, a 94-year old male from Monongalia County, a 63-year old female from Jackson County, a 52-year old female from Brooke County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, an 81-year old female from Wood County, a 64-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 82-year old female from Wayne County, a 72-year old female from Putnam County, and a 78-year old male from Mineral County.

“It is with great sadness that we are still seeing hospitalizations due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please help stop this tragic disease by scheduling a COVID vaccine or booster shot today.”

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: