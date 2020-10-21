WV Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Monday, Justice shared his concerns on the rising number of COVID-19 cases nationwide. He said the best way to combat the virus is to continue following CDC guidelines such as wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands.

The governor again encouraged increased testing during his semi-daily briefing Monday to help local and state health officials identify possible asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and prevent further spread.

Justice and Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar, both reminded West Virginians the virus no longer primarily affects senior citizens, with growing numbers of younger dempgraphics testing positive for the COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 21, the WV DHHR said 20,734 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Mountain State since the pandemic began. Of those, 5,106 remain active and 15,215 people have recovered. 413 West Virginians have died due to the virus.