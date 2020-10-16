WV Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) -- They say if you do the crime you do the time. But there are some exceptions. Some first-time, non-violent offenders are being given a "second chance," and can stay out of jail.

Circuit Court Judge David Hammer explains many drug offenders suffer from addiction, a form of lingering mental health trauma. Jailing them won't necessarily keep them from being repeat offenders. But the courts can require they submit to random drug testing, keep appointments with probation officers -- sometimes daily - and hold down a job and/or enroll in school. Failing to do this for a full year, and off to jail, you go.

"The program is critically important to restore people to productive healthy lives," says Hammer, whose circuit includes the eastern panhandle counties of Jefferson, Berkeley, and Morgan. "When they hold employment, they take care of their families, their children, and return to productive citizenship."