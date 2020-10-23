WV. Gov Justice awards over $17 million to state agencies

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. The former West Virginia public health leader forced out by the governor says decades-old computer systems and cuts to staff over a period of years had made a challenging job even harder during a once-in-a-century pandemic. Republican Gov. Jim Justice demanded Dr. Cathy Slemp’s resignation on June 24. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced in a Friday press briefing that $17.3 million in sub-grant funds has been awarded to 84 non-profit state agencies. The sub-grants came from the Victims of Crime Act Assistance program by the U.S. Department of Justice, and will help agencies assist victims of violent crime.

“We need to help victims of violent crime in every way we possibly can,” Justice said. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen a rise in the number of West Virginians using our nonprofit agencies for assistance. That’s why they desperately need this funding, and why I am proud to get it to them today.”

The sub-grants will fund essential assistance to victims of crimes such as domestic violence, sexual abuse and child abuse. Assistance by state agencies include counseling, court advocacy, transportation, and other support services.

“I want to thank the U.S. Department of Justice and the Trump Administration for providing this funding to assist these nonprofit agencies in West Virginia that are dedicated to helping our citizens who have been victims of terrible criminal acts as they recover,” Justice said.