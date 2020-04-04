WV Gov. Justice addresses rumors about stay-at-home order

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is asking West Virginians to help stop rumors going around regarding what the state is and isn’t doing regarding the stay-at-home order.

Justice says the rumors can easily begin on social media and spread to the point they are regarded as fact. He believes some of these rumors are harmful to the state’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and leave people confused and worried about what is really going on.

“Please, if you don’t know something to be absolute truth, and if you question it, call someone and make sure,” Justice says. “But let’s stop with the rumors because they hurt people.”

Rumors the governor addressed include: