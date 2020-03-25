WV Gov. Jim Justice hosts virtual statewide Day of Prayer

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Gov. Jim Justice and religious leaders from across West Virginia will conduct a live, statewide Day of Prayer service today, March 25, 2020, at noon, to provide West Virginians an opportunity to come together in prayer virtually during the ongoing “Stay At Home” order, put into effect Monday to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Justice says the service will be held by leaders from many different religious backgrounds providing an opportunity for all West Virginians, no matter their religious denomination, to come together in a time of reflection and prayer.

“I really urge everyone to watch it and surely pray with us,” Justice said. “God above will hear us. He will be the one to get us through this.”

Justice issued a proclamation, formally declaring March 25, 2020, as an official Day of Prayer in West Virginia.