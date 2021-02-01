WV Gov. Jim Justice gives COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give a semi-daily COVID-19 update to the Mountain State at 12 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.

West Virginia is currently seeing a drop in COVID-19 deaths, new cases and active cases reported, with four new COVID-19 deaths and 424 new cases reported today.

On Saturday, Jan. 30, nine COVID-19 deaths and 873 cases were reported and on Sunday, Jan. 31, nine COVID-19 deaths and 661 cases were reported.

108.1% of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, with 69.4% of the second dose administered.