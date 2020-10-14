WV gets federal funding for flood recovery projects

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration is sending $2,803,771 to the Mountain State for flood recovery projects in the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge and Monongahela National Forest.

Senate Appropriations Committee members, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said the funds will help repair flooding damage to the land and infrastructure.

“Our state has been hit hard by floods in recent years and has damaged our national and state public lands. This funding will help the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge and Monongahela National Forest repair the damage sustained from these floods so our wonderful parks and public lands can be enjoyed by West Virginians and our visitors,” Manchin said.

Capito also said the funding will make “critical improvements” to the roads in those affected areas.

“The mountainous terrain and rugged landscape of West Virginia allow for rainwater to channel and accumulate quickly, causing flash floods that can lead to severe damage to our land and infrastructure. Effects of these floods are especially felt in our national forests and wildlife refuges, where less flood prevention infrastructure is established. This funding from the DOT will be used to make critical improvements to our roads in these areas, making sure that access is safely maintained for residents of surrounding communities and for visitors to our beautiful forests,” Capito said.

The senators say individual awards from the funding will go to: