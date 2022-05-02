UPDATE- The Braxton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle accident that occurred just south of Sutton, WV near the Herold bridge when the vehicle went into the Elk River.

Both occupants drowned in the accident. A volunteer fireman also drowned attempting to rescue the victims. A deputy and state trooper were able to pull one of the victims from the water.

The deputy and state trooper were also able to pull another man from the water that was attempting to rescue victims and was beginning to go under. That person is expected to be okay.

All victims have been recovered.

The Braxton County Sheriff’s office was assisted in this investigation by the West Virginia State Police, Braxton County EMS and several volunteer fire departments. No names are being released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

SUTTON, WV (WOWK) – A fire fighter died in the line of duty Sunday while trying to rescue two people whose car went into the Elk River.

A woman and child also died in the accident that happened around 2:30 Sunday afternoon in Sutton.

This is according to Braxton County Emergency Services Director John Hoffman who tells 13 News no names are being released at this time.

The incident happened about a quarter mile north of exit 62 on I-79 and Sutton along the Elk River, Hoffman said.

West Virginia State Police is investigating and has plans to release more information later tonight.