WV elementary, middle schools to reopen for in-person learning

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia elementary and middle schools are set to reopen to in-person learning Tuesday, January 19, according to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. He says this gives schools and teachers two weeks to prepare.

The governor says high schools will only go to virtual learning if the county is in red. Grades 9-12 will now be able to go to school in-person if the county is orange. The governor says winter sports are again being pushed back with a new target date of March 1, 2021.

Faculty and staff in West Virginia schools will be offered to all teachers, staff and service personel over the age of 50 within the next three weeks. He says once the first group has received the vaccine, the state will offer the vaccine to the teachers, staff and service personel under 50-years-old.

Justuce says in the first semester, transmission of COVID-19 in schools was .02% among students and 0.3% among staff. He says it will be important for students and faculty to continue practicing social distancing guidelines, but returning students to in-person learning is crutial for students’ education.

According to Justice, reports from the West Virginia Department of Education show at least one-third of West Virginia students are receiving a failing grade in at least one core class. Justice says the virtual learning models are not working for most students without the consistent live engagement from a teacher.

He also says the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting a 50% to 54% reduction per month in Child Protective Services referrals in the Mountain State.