WV DMVs to reopen by appointment only

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced services on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic will resume on Monday, May 26, 2020. There will be some modifications to the process.

The DMV will offer appointments for in-person services. These include transferring out-of-state driver’s licenses, issuing an original identification car, reissuing an ID card or driver’s license with changes, driver knowledge examinations and salesperson knowledge examinations. The appointments will be offered at the following regional locations:

Kanawha City/Charleston

Winfield

Beckley

Charles Town/Kearneysville

Huntington

Moundsville

Fairmont

Flatwoods

Romney

Parkersburg

Driver skill examinations will also resume on May 26 at nine locations. A new course was developed to allow the examiner to observe driving from outside the car while the applicant completes the test with a licensed parent or other licensed driver over the age of 21 inside the vehicle. These will be available at all of the above locations except Winfield.

An appointment scheduling app will be launched the week of May 18. Applicants for commercial driver’s licenses have been using the app since March. Safety measures were also installed in regional offices. These include plexiglass wall dividers, temperature checks and masks for employees and cleaning supplies.

The DMV also issued a blanket extension for all previous 90-day extensions on certain expiring documents to a blanket, Aug. 1, 2020. This if for all documents which expired of will expire between March 1 and August 1. The extension applies to the following documents:

Any Driver’s License including Graduated Driver’s License (levels 1, 2, and 3, and includes February expiration dates) and Commercial Driver’s License

Instructional Permits, including Commercial Permits

Vehicle registration, including temporary vehicle registrations or plates, and IRP registration

The online renewal system is also greatly enhanced. A majority of transactions can now be accomplished remotely. All title and registration work can be complete through the mail or through any of the open license and title agencies across the Mountain State. A list of these agencies is available by going to dmv.wv.gov. The following services are available through the DMV’s online portal: