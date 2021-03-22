WV DMV warns public of text message phishing scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is warning residents of a text message phishing scam that fraudulently poses as a message from the DMV.

The DMV issued a release on Monday to warn its customers of the text message scam that is currently circulating. In the release, officials said the WV DMV will never ask for customers’ personal information via text.

According to the DMV, text messages are only sent after a customer initiates an appointment, and only to serve as a reminder. DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier added, “We never send out unsolicited requests for information. We do send a text message reminder when you make an appointment through our appointment system and choose to receive that reminder. But we would never send you a message asking for your personal information.”

The release stated the DMV has heard from multiple customers about a text message that reads “DMV Sent You A New Notice. Read Now.” and includes a link for them to click. Officials reiterated in the release that this is not a message from the WV DMV and that it should be ignored and deleted.