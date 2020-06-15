WV DMV adds three more locations to appointment scheduler

(WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has updated its appointment scheduler.

The scheduler now includes the offices of Point Pleasant, Princeton, and Welch.

These three additional offices will be able to do all driver and vehicle transactions except for driver’s license skills testing. These offices join 15 other offices across the Mountain State already taking appointments.

Customers may visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov to make appointments. To schedule by phone call 304-558-3938 to make an appointment.