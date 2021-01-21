WV DHS sees ‘no credible threat’ for state capitol riots

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After a brief appearance by capitol security guards on the four corners of the state capitol Sunday, there was no sign of them Wednesday.

While the FBI warned of more potential riots at state capitols across the country during the days surrounding the presidential inauguration, security experts say there is a plan in place, just not one that is visible to passersby.

Sean Crosier, a former Swat commander, and retired Kanawha Sheriff’s Office Captain says they train for the worst in situations like these and work across agencies.

However, the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security went on record last week during the Governor’s briefing saying there was no credible threat in our area, even as neighboring states Kentucky and Ohio ramped up security around their capitols.

Still, Crosier says West Virginia was once home to the largest domestic terrorism group in America, the National Alliance, a neo-Nazi extremist group headquartered in Mill Point, WV.

“They have since more or less fizzled out but nonetheless we still home to one of the largest extremist groups for domestic terrorism in America,” said Crosier.

Calls to the WV DHS were not returned Wednesday.



