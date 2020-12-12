WV DHHR reports more than 20,000 active COVID-19 cases

West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON. WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has reported 20,323 active COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State.

WV COVID-19 data as of Dec. 12, 2020 (Photo Credit: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR has also reported 28 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total deaths to 966.

The deaths include has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year-old female from Cabell County, a 95-year-old male from Putnam County, a 77-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 75-year-old female from McDowell County, a 95-year-old female from Mason County, a 61-year-old female from Mason County, a 66-year-old female from Mineral County, a 101-year-old female from Mineral County, a 96-year old male from Mineral County, a 98-year-old female from Mineral County, a 79-year-old male from Mingo County, a 64-year-old male from Wood County, a 67-year-old male from Mineral County, an 82-year-old male from Cabell County, a 75-year-old female from Grant County, a 61-year-old female from Putnam County, a 90-year-old female from Marshall County, a 91-year-old male from Boone County, a 77-year-old male from Putnam County, a 93-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year-old male from Brooke County, an 81-year-old female from Wood County, a 76-year-old female from Ritchie County, an 86-year-old female from Lincoln County, an 85-year-old male from Cabell County, an 80-year-old male from Grant County, a 91-year-old male from Kanawha County, and an 89-year-old male from Logan County.

State health officials report 1,514 new COVID-19 cases. West Virginia has reported 62,151 total COVID-19 cases, with 52,020 confirmed cases and 10,000 probable cases.

There are nearly 691 people hospitalized from the virus. Among the hospitalizations, 190 in the intensive care unit and 83 on ventilators.

On the WV DHHR’s County Alert System map, 15 counties are in red and 21 counties are in orange. The counties in red include:

WV County Alert System Map for Dec. 12, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)
  1. Berkeley
  2. Morgan
  3. Mineral
  4. Grant
  5. Hardy
  6. Hampshire
  7. Preston
  8. Brooke
  9. Hancock
  10. Tyler
  11. Ritchie
  12. Wirt
  13. Mason
  14. Clay
  15. Wyoming

WV Counties in the orange include:

  1. Jefferson
  2. Ohio
  3. Marshall
  4. Wetzel
  5. Monongalia
  6. Barbour
  7. Harrison
  8. Doddridge
  9. Pleasants
  10. Wood
  11. Jackson
  12. Kanawha
  13. Putnam
  14. Lincoln
  15. Cabell
  16. Wayne
  17. Mingo
  18. Boone
  19. Greenbrier
  20. Nicholas
  21. Pocahontas

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (547), Berkeley (4,377), Boone (791), Braxton (165), Brooke (961), Cabell (3,845), Calhoun (101), Clay (190), Doddridge (163), Fayette (1,352), Gilmer (244), Grant (572), Greenbrier (836), Hampshire (583), Hancock (1,235), Hardy (493), Harrison (1,920), Jackson (857), Jefferson (1,793), Kanawha (6,886), Lewis (330), Lincoln (531), Logan (1,205), Marion (1,198), Marshall (1,625), Mason (768), McDowell (731), Mercer (1,732), Mineral (1,808), Mingo (1,112), Monongalia (3,995), Monroe (461), Morgan (439), Nicholas (492), Ohio (1,965), Pendleton (165), Pleasants (168), Pocahontas (292), Preston (1,016), Putnam (2,436), Raleigh (1,995), Randolph (892), Ritchie (240), Roane (233), Summers (322), Taylor (470), Tucker (238), Tyler (222), Upshur (618), Wayne (1,312), Webster (105), Wetzel (513), Wirt (156), Wood (3,513), Wyoming (942).

There are free COVID-19 testing events today for nine West Virginia counties:

Berkeley County

Hampshire County

Hardy County

  • 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County

Logan County

Nicholas County

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

Putnam County

  • 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Wyoming County

  • 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

