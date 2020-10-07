WV DHHR hosts COVID-19 tests in 6 counties

WVU Faculty and Staff walk up or drive thru Covid testing facilities at the WVU Coliseum parking lot made available to the WVU employee community, July 20, 2020. (WVU Photo/Greg Ellis)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will be hosting free COVID-19 drive-up testing today in Berkeley, Harrison, Kanawha, Mason, Monongalia and Putnam counties.

Berkeley County: 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Mountain Ridge Middle School, Gerrardstown, WV

Harrison County: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Robert C. Byrd High School, Clarksburg, WV

Kanawha County: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bible Center Church, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

Mason County: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, Mason, WV

Monongalia County: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, Morgantown, WV

Putnam County: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Poca Driving Range, 1 Dot Way, Poca, WV

A full list of the locations, times and days can be found on their website.