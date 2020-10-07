WV DHHR hosts COVID-19 tests in 6 counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will be hosting free COVID-19 drive-up testing today in Berkeley, Harrison, Kanawha, Mason, Monongalia and Putnam counties.
- Berkeley County: 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Mountain Ridge Middle School, Gerrardstown, WV
- Harrison County: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Robert C. Byrd High School, Clarksburg, WV
- Kanawha County: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bible Center Church, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)
- Mason County: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, Mason, WV
- Monongalia County: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, Morgantown, WV
- Putnam County: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Poca Driving Range, 1 Dot Way, Poca, WV
A full list of the locations, times and days can be found on their website.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App