WV DHHR extends Low Income Energy Assistance Program application period

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) to help West Virginians pay home heating bills has been extended until Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials say households must meet all program guidelines to be eligible for LIEAP benefits. Benefits are based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill.

Applicant must also income, which must be at or below 60% of the State Median Income.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP benefits:

Household Size Gross Monthly Income Limit 1 $1,931 2 $2,525 3 $3,119 4 $3,713 5 $4,307 6 $4,901 7 $5,495 8 $6,089 9 $6,683 10 $7,277

WV DHHR officials say for households whose income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible. However, some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP.

LIEAP applications are available online at www.wvpath.org. They may also be obtained at local DHHR offices, Community Action Agencies, or senior centers.

Completed applications can be delivered or mail to the DHHR office in the applicant’s county of residence, which can be located here. Applicants can also call (304)-356-4619.

Officials say mailing the application to any other office or a utility company may delay the receipt by DHHR and prohibit processing the application.