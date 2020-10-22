WV DHHR confirms five additional COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — State health officials are reporting five additional West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state to 418 deaths.

As of 10 a.m, Thursday, Oct. 22, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 77-year-old male from Upshur County, a 77-year-old male from Marshall County, a 95-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 73-year-old female from Hancock County, and an 80-year-old male from Brooke County.

The WV DHHR confirmed 323 new positive cases. The Mountain state now reports a total of 21,057 COVID-19 cases, 4,473 of which are currently active. 16,166 West Virginians have recovered.

There are free COVID-19 testing sites set up in multiple counties.

Berkeley County , October 22, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

, October 22, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV Boone County , October 22, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

, October 22, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV Braxton County , October 22, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Holly Gray Park, 401 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV

, October 22, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Holly Gray Park, 401 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV Brooke County , October 22, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Old Wellsburg Middle School, 1447 Main Street, Wellsburg, WV

, October 22, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Old Wellsburg Middle School, 1447 Main Street, Wellsburg, WV Cabell County , October 22, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

, October 22, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered) Clay County , October 22, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

, October 22, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com Doddridge County , October 22, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

, October 22, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV Lincoln County , October 22, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

, October 22, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV Marion County , October 22, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

, October 22, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV Marshall County , October 22, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

, October 22, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV Mingo County , October 22, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 East 2nd Street, Williamson, WV

, October 22, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 East 2nd Street, Williamson, WV Monroe County , October 22, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peterstown Elementary School, 108 College Drive, Peterstown, WV

, October 22, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peterstown Elementary School, 108 College Drive, Peterstown, WV Morgan County , October 22, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

, October 22, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV Pendleton County , October 22, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

, October 22, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV Putnam County , October 22, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

, October 22, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV Ritchie County , October 22, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ritchie Regional Health Care, 135 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

, October 22, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ritchie Regional Health Care, 135 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com Taylor County , October 22, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

, October 22, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered) Wayne County , October 22, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

, October 22, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV Webster County , October 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bakers Island, 52 Baker Addison Park, Webster Springs, WV

, October 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bakers Island, 52 Baker Addison Park, Webster Springs, WV Wirt County , October 22, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Coplin Clinic, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

, October 22, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Coplin Clinic, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com Wyoming County, October 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Number of Cases per County: Barbour (166), Berkeley (1,473), Boone (318), Braxton (51), Brooke (199), Cabell (1,266), Calhoun (33), Clay (56), Doddridge (67), Fayette (739), Gilmer (64), Grant (179), Greenbrier (163), Hampshire (122), Hancock (198), Hardy (102), Harrison (629), Jackson (363), Jefferson (545), Kanawha (3,426), Lewis (70), Lincoln (221), Logan (727), Marion (366), Marshall (267), Mason (168), McDowell (107), Mercer (625), Mineral (204), Mingo (538), Monongalia (2,248), Monroe (214), Morgan (114), Nicholas (179), Ohio (485), Pendleton (73), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (66), Preston (186), Putnam (810), Raleigh (702), Randolph (395), Ritchie (33), Roane (92), Summers (88), Taylor (164), Tucker (60), Tyler (28), Upshur (233), Wayne (523), Webster (25), Wetzel (112), Wirt (35), Wood (513), Wyoming (202).