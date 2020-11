WV DHHR confirms 394 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 394 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR confirmed 358 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, there have been a total of 803,971 (+5,710) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 25,987 (+394) total cases and 472 (+3) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 96-year-old woman from Brooke County, a 79-year-old man from Cabell County and an 87-year-old woman from Cabell County.

According to the DHHR’s coronavirus dashboard, there are currently 5,663 (+156) active cases and 19,852 (+235) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (193), Berkeley (1,763), Boone (431), Braxton (77), Brooke (262), Cabell (1,611), Calhoun (37), Clay (69), Doddridge (73), Fayette (812), Gilmer (64), Grant (202), Greenbrier (225), Hampshire (158), Hancock (251), Hardy (110), Harrison (700), Jackson (435), Jefferson (667), Kanawha (3,937), Lewis (126), Lincoln (276), Logan (811), Marion (439), Marshall (478), Mason (188), McDowell (143), Mercer (838), Mineral (272), Mingo (696), Monongalia (2,417), Monroe (268), Morgan (167), Nicholas (196), Ohio (683), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (37), Pocahontas (74), Preston (238), Putnam (1,040), Raleigh (899), Randolph (449), Ritchie (62), Roane (116), Summers (157), Taylor (177), Tucker (68), Tyler (62), Upshur (293), Wayne (642), Webster (38), Wetzel (240), Wirt (59), Wood (798), Wyoming (384).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Doddridge, Hampshire, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wetzel, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, November 4, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N, Hedgesville, WV

Berkeley County, November 4, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Berkeley County, November 4, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Spring Mills High School, 499 Campus Drive, Martinsburg WV

Braxton County, November 4, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WV NG Armory Sutton, 1072 State Street, Gassaway, WV

Braxton County, November 4, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Burnsville Volunteer Fire Department, 237A Kanawha Ave, Burnsville, WV

Cabell County, November 4, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, November 4, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Hampshire County, November 4, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd, Romney, WV

Hampshire County, November 4, 2:00PM – 6:00PM, Slanesville Ruritan, 6458 Bloomery Pike, Augusta, WV

Harrison County, November 4, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison County Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

Jackson County, November 4, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 South Church Street, Ripley, WV

Jackson County, November 4, 7:00AM – 11:00 AM, Sandyville Senior Center, 29 Gilmore Drive, Sandyville, WV

Jackson County, November 4, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington St, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County, November 4, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Shepherd University, 301 N King Street, Shepherdstown, WV

Jefferson County, November 4, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Sam Michaels Park, 235 Sam Michael’s Lane, Harpers Ferry, WV

Jefferson County, November 4, 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Page Jackson Elementary School, 370 Page-Jackson School Road, Charles Town, WV

Kanawha County, November 4, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ben Morris Ballfield, 8500 MacCorkle Avenue, Marmet, WV (flu shots and HIV testing offered), Walk up testing

Lincoln County, November 4, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

Lincoln County, November 4, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Alum Creek Church of Christ, 2368 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV

Logan County, November 4, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Logan County, November 4, 8:00 AM -12:00 PM, Man Fire Department, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV

Logan County, November 4, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Cora Volunteer Fire Department, 28 Aldrich Branch Road, Logan, WV

Marion County, November 4, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County, November 4, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Sandhill Elementary School, 169 Sandhill Road, Dallas, WV

Marshall County, November 4, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Marshall County, November 4, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, McMechen Volunteer Fire Department, 811 Marshall St., McMechen, WV

Mineral County, November 4, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O Staggers Dr, Keyser, WV

Mineral County, November 4, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mineral County, November 4, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Airport, 165 Terminal Loop, Wiley Ford, WV

Mingo County, November 4, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Delorme Bible Church, 1876 Route 49, Edgarton, WV

Mingo County, November 4, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Williamson Health & Wellness, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)

Mingo County, November 4, 11:00 AM -3:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Mingo County, November 4, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Tug Valley High School (Mt. Hope), 50 Panther Ave, Williamson, WV

Monongalia County, November 4, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County, November 4, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Lindside United Methodist Church, 8764 Seneca Trail South, Lindside, WV

Monroe County, November 4, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Monroe County, November 4, 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Greenville Senior Center, 309 Greenville High School Rd, Greenville, WV

Morgan County, November 4, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County, November 4, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

Ohio County, November 4, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, 1333 Van Meter Way, West Liberty, WV

Ohio County, November 4, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County, November 4, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Valley Park, 1 Valley Drive, Hurricane, WV

Ritchie County, November 4, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Ritchie County, November 4, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Pennsboro Fire Department, 208 Kimball Ave, Pennsboro, WV

Ritchie County, November 4, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie High School, 201 Ritchie County School Road, Ellenboro, WV

Ritchie County, November 4, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Smithville Fire Department, Route 47, Smithville, WV

Roane County, November 4, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Roane County Family Health Care, 146 Williams Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Taylor County, November 4, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Tyler County, November 4, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Ave, Sistersville, WV

Tyler County, November 4, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV

Tyler County, November 4, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tyler County Senior Center, 504 Cherry Street, Middlebourne, WV

Upshur County, November 4, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hodgesville Elementary School, 918 Teter Road, Buckhannon, WV

Upshur County, November 4, 10:00 AM– 1:00 PM, Banks District Volunteer Fire Department, 206 Rock Cave Road, Rock Cave, WV

Upshur County, November 4, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wayne County, November 4, 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM, Spring Valley High School, 1 Timberwolf Drive, Huntington, WV

Wayne County, November 4, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wayne County, November 4, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Prichard Fire Department, 1255 Round Bottom Road, Prichard, WV

Wetzel County, November 4, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Wetzel County 4H Grounds, 1821 Mountaineer Drive, New Martinsville, WV

Wetzel County, November 4, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Valley High School, 4 Lumber Jack Lane, Pine Grove, WV

Wetzel County, November 4, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Hundred High School, 3490 Horney Highway, Hundred, WV

Wood County, November 4, 9:00 AM – 11:00 PM, North End Church of Christ, 1301 West Virginia Ave, Parkersburg, WV

Wood County, November 4, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Wood County Parking Lot, By Blennerhassett Hotel, 315 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV

Wood County, November 4, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV

Wyoming County, November 4, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Huff Consolidated Schools, 374 Lizard Creek Road, Hanover, WV

Wyoming County, November 4, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Wyoming County, November 4, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Herndon Consolidated Schools, Rt. 10, Bud, WV

For more testing locations, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. New sites are added every day.