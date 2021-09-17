WV DHHR confirms 2,320 new COVID-19 cases, 57 additional deaths on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 2,320 new COVID-19 cases and 57 additional deaths in its report on Sept. 17.

The DHHR confirmed 2,135 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,664,554 (+19,789) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 219,431 (+2,320) total cases and 3,370 (+57) total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Clay County, a 95-year old male from Monongalia County, an 84-year old male from Raleigh County, a 61-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Tucker County, a 70-year old female from Barbour County, a 67-year old male from Wood County, a 45-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Morgan County, a 63-year old male from Harrison County, a 70-year old male from Mercer County, a 50-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 47-year old male from Mercer County, a 56-year old male from Monongalia County, a 54-year old male from Wayne County, a 59-year old female from Barbour County, an 84-year old female from Mingo County, an 80-year old male from Lincoln County, an 89-year old female from Monongalia County, a 67-year old male from Mingo County, a 73-year old female from Mason County, a 91-year old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Wirt County, an 83-year old male from Brooke County, a 77-year old male from Monongalia County, a 63-year old female from Mason County, a 52-year old female from Wood County, a 92-year old male from Mercer County, a 50-year old female from Randolph County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 69-year old female from Ohio County, a 78-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Wetzel County, a 49-year old male from Cabell County, an 84-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 63-year old female from Mercer County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 71-year old male from Logan County.

Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 52-year old female from Wayne County, a 99-year old female from Monongalia County, an 81-year old male from Mercer County, a 43-year old male from Berkeley County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, an 88-year old female from Summers County, an 83-year old male from Morgan County, a 68-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 49-year old male from Cabell County, an 88-year old male from Pleasants County, a 62-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old male from Mineral County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Wayne County, a 97-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old female from Preston County, a 58-year old male from Raleigh County, and an 88-year old female from Mineral County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you are eligible, I urge you to schedule your COVID vaccine today.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 29,744 active cases.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

According to the dashboard, 1,157,896 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 935,803 people have been fully vaccinated. 11,302 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.