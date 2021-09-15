WV DHHR confirms 1,805 new COVID-19 cases, 35 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,805 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths in its report on Sept. 15.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,624,248 (+16,606) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 214,984 (+1,805) total cases and 3,296 (+35) total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old male from Harrison County, a 74-year old male from Preston County, a 46-year old male from Upshur County, an 87-year old male from Mineral County, a 47-year old female from Cabell County, a 61-year old male from Berkeley County, a 71-year old female from Pleasants County, a 79-year old male from Harrison County, an 88-year old male from Mingo County, a 79-year old male from Randolph County, an 80-year old male from Tyler County, an 81-year old male from Mineral County, a 72-year old male from Harrison County, a 75-year old female from Cabell County, a 50-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old male from Hancock County, a 47-year old male from Cabell County, a 73-year old female from Calhoun County, a 46-year old female from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Mineral County, a 73-year old male from Jefferson County, a 29-year old male from Berkeley County, a 54-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old female from Wirt County, a 58-year old female from Monroe County, a 44-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Monongalia County, a 58-year old male from Mingo County, a 55-year old male from Monongalia County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Lewis County, a 67-year old female from Raleigh County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Logan County, and an 87-year old female from Logan County.

“This is another tragic day for West Virginia as the death toll continues to rise. Our heart goes out to these West Virginians and their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please continue all prevention efforts against COVID-19, including scheduling a vaccine.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 27,674 active cases.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2,207), Berkeley (15,490), Boone (2,804), Braxton (1,538), Brooke (2,657), Cabell (12,223), Calhoun (730), Clay (946), Doddridge (910), Fayette (4,795), Gilmer (1,090), Grant (1,699), Greenbrier (3,964), Hampshire (2,464), Hancock (3,347), Hardy (2,012), Harrison (8,097), Jackson (2,932), Jefferson (5,740), Kanawha (19,943), Lewis (2,150), Lincoln (2,164), Logan (4,368), Marion (5,979), Marshall (4,473), Mason (2,906), McDowell (2,192), Mercer (6,879), Mineral (3,722), Mingo (3,698), Monongalia (10,976), Monroe (1,769), Morgan (1,626), Nicholas (2,721), Ohio (5,265), Pendleton (959), Pleasants (1,183), Pocahontas (904), Preston (3,735), Putnam (6,996), Raleigh (9,297), Randolph (4,171), Ritchie (1,077), Roane (1,011), Summers (1,122), Taylor (1,725), Tucker (804), Tyler (1,101), Upshur (3,188), Wayne (4,359), Webster (842), Wetzel (2,025), Wirt (636), Wood (10,468), Wyoming (2,905)

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

For information about COVID-19 variants in West Virginia, click here.

According to the dashboard, 1,153,368 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 932,536 people have been fully vaccinated. 10,677 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.