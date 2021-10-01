WV DHHR confirms 1,645 new COVID-19 cases, 52 additional deaths on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,645 new COVID-19 cases and 52 additional deaths in its report on Oct. 1.

The DHHR reports there have been 242,104 (+1,645) total cases and 3,722 (+52) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 14,014 (+278) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Cabell County, a 63-year old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year old male from Mingo County, an 83-year old male from Harrison County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Ritchie County, a 72-year old male from Mingo County, a 79-year old female from Monongalia County, a 63-year old female from Monongalia County, a 72-year old female from Wood County, a 62-year old female from Wood County, a 42-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Marion County, a 60-year old male from Mercer County, a 95-year old female from Morgan County, a 41-year old male from Taylor County, a 76-year old male from Logan County, a 67-year old female from Raleigh County, a 55-year old male from Harrison County, a 62-year old male from Jackson County, a 44-year old male from Wyoming County, a 58-year old male from Wyoming County, a 96-year old female from Morgan County, an 81-year old male from Boone County, an 84-year old female from Ohio County, an 89-year old male from Fayette County, a 91-year old female from Mason County, a 56-year old male from Fayette County, a 50-year old female from Harrison County, a 67-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 55-year old female from Braxton County, a 71-year old male from Marion County, a 47-year old male from Randolph County, an 86-year old female from Marshall County, and a 67-year old female from Mercer County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 61-year old male from Taylor County, a 60-year old male from Ritchie County, a 74-year old female from Tucker County, a 30-year old male from Wetzel County, an 81-year old female from Randolph County, a 79-year old male from Monroe County, an 85-year old male from Pleasants County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Randolph County, a 72-year old female from Lincoln County, a 60-year old female from Roane County, an 82-year old female from Wetzel County, a 60-year old female from Barbour County, a 95-year old female from Braxton County, a 75-year old female from Mercer County, and an 81-year old male from Cabell County.

“We extend our sympathy to all of the loved ones impacted by these deaths,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “To West Virginians who are eligible, but not yet vaccinated, know that getting vaccinated is the key to stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (115), Berkeley (805), Boone (217), Braxton (136), Brooke (99), Cabell (760), Calhoun (33), Clay (39), Doddridge (65), Fayette (331), Gilmer (39), Grant (100), Greenbrier (288), Hampshire (143), Hancock (222), Hardy (97), Harrison (812), Jackson (261), Jefferson (294), Kanawha (1,114), Lewis (223), Lincoln (150), Logan (308), Marion (618), Marshall (232), Mason (176), McDowell (240), Mercer (561), Mineral (261), Mingo (273), Monongalia (325), Monroe (62), Morgan (108), Nicholas (222), Ohio (202), Pendleton (29), Pleasants (68), Pocahontas (35), Preston (400), Putnam (492), Raleigh (529), Randolph (101), Ritchie (102), Roane (158), Summers (108), Taylor (138), Tucker (33), Tyler (107), Upshur (193), Wayne (393), Webster (48), Wetzel (158), Wirt (59), Wood (759), Wyoming (173).

To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

For information about COVID-19 variants in West Virginia, click here.

According to the dashboard, 1,007,275 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 882,045 people have been fully vaccinated. 18,606 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.