WV DHHR confirms 1,004 new COVID-19 cases, 25 additional deaths on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,004 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths in its report on Oct. 22.

The DHHR reports there have been 265,006 (+1,004) total cases and 4,263 (+25) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 8,746 (+112) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old female from Harrison County, a 60-year old male from Braxton County, a 71-year old female from Mingo County, an 86-year old female from Fayette County, a 53-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old female from Harrison County, a 57-year old female from Cabell County, a 49-year old male from Kanawha County, an 88-year old female from Tucker County, a 60-year old male from Putnam County, a 71-year old male from Wayne County, a 55-year old female from Wood County, a 58-year old male from Mineral County, a 60-year old female from Taylor County, a 65-year old female from Berkeley County, a 77-year old male from Kanawha County, a 36-year old female from Raleigh County, a 61-year old female from Nicholas County, an 84-year old male from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Ritchie County, a 56-year old female from Clay County, a 68-year old male from Wyoming County, a 71-year old female from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Mineral County, and a 53-year old male from Putnam County.

“Today is another difficult day in our fight against COVID-19, and we extend our deepest sympathies to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must continue to slow the growth of this virus in West Virginia through vaccination and prevention measures.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (86), Berkeley (663), Boone (141), Braxton (59), Brooke (60), Cabell (423), Calhoun (47), Clay (34), Doddridge (30), Fayette (182), Gilmer (28), Grant (80), Greenbrier (134), Hampshire (98), Hancock (149), Hardy (86), Harrison (482), Jackson (113), Jefferson (166), Kanawha (809), Lewis (82), Lincoln (106), Logan (126), Marion (396), Marshall (114), Mason (77), McDowell (81), Mercer (247), Mineral (152), Mingo (160), Monongalia (488), Monroe (41), Morgan (81), Nicholas (220), Ohio (159), Pendleton (13), Pleasants (28), Pocahontas (28), Preston (198), Putnam (294), Raleigh (412), Randolph (79), Ritchie (45), Roane (78), Summers (39), Taylor (96), Tucker (31), Tyler (26), Upshur (139), Wayne (139), Webster (58), Wetzel (85), Wirt (41), Wood (382), Wyoming (135).

According to the dashboard, 1,031,815 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 908,532 people have been fully vaccinated. 39,992 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.