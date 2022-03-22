BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — Several West Virginia Democrats are defending their position on suspending the gas tax.

Leaders held a press conference Tuesday to call for a special session to make it happen. Representatives said there is vast support across the state and across the country as more states consider suspending their gas tax. Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin said he is motivated by the financial struggles most West Virginians are facing with the cost of living higher than ever before.

“This is real life,” Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said. “For folks that are not rich, the prices at the pump affect real life and that is why we are standing up to say if there is something we can do about it, then we need to do it.”

Legislators also said they want to use the State’s budget surplus to make up for lost revenue. If passed in a special session, the suspension could save you almost 36 cents per gallon for at least 30 days.