WV. Del. Jason Barrett announces bid for State Senate

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Delegate Jason Barrett has officially announced his bid for a seat in the State Senate.

Barrett represents District 61 which covers Berkeley County. He recently switched his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican just last December.

“I think that the Republicans are the ones who are looking to move West Virginia forward. You can’t argue with results,” Barrett told WDVM. “Over the past several years, West Virginia has seen economic growth and we’re moving in the right direction and that’s because of Republican policies and that’s why I became a Republican.”

He confirmed to WDVM that he will run for State Senate as a Republican and hopes to serve on the finance committee if his bid is successful.

“I’ve served now seven years in the West Virginia House of Delegates and next year obviously will be the eighth year in the House of Delegates, my fourth term,” Barrett explained. “I think it’s the right time for me to step up and run for the State Senate. I am very much committed to the republican party and the state of West Virginia.”

Delegate Barrett has served in the West Virginia House of Delegates since 2013.