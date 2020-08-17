WV DCR reports COVID-19 case at Mount Olive Correctional Complex

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — An inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex in Fayette County has tested positive for COVID-19. That is according to the report from the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR).

The report states there are two tests pending. There are also eight inmates in quarantine.

In the Regional Jail System there are 31 positive cases of the virus. Of those, 30 are at the South Central Regional Jail in Kanawha County. There are 464 tests pending and 182 inmates in quarantine.

The Southern Regional Jail reports one inmate with COVID-19 and six tests pending. There are 116 inmates in quarantine. There were two inmates who previously tested positive and have now been furloughed.

Across the state the DCR reports 18 employees, including contract staff, who tested positive. There are 144 tests pending and 40 who have recovered. There are no deaths reported from the virus among inmates or employees.