WV COVID-19 numbers continue to drop

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — COVID-19 numbers continue to decline in West Virginia, with more counties in green on the County Alert Map.

WV County Alert System map for Feb. 20, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

As of Saturday, Feb. 20, West Virginia has 27 of 55 counties in green on the County Alert System map, including Monroe, Raleigh, Fayette, Marion, McDowell, Wyoming, Mercer, Summers, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Pendleton, Randolph, Tucker, Preston, Barbour, Harrison, Taylor, Hancock, Mineral, Pleasants, Mason, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, Gilmer, Braxton and Clay counties. Counties in yellow include Mingo, Morgan, Kanawha, Webster, Upshur, Tyler, Marshall, Ohio and Brooke counties. Gold counties on the state’s map include Brooke, Jefferson, Hampshire, Hardy, Grant, Brooke, Nicholas, Lewis, Wood, Wirt, Wayne and Logan counties. Boone, Lincoln, Cabell, Putnam, Ritchie, Doddridge, Wetzel, Monongalia and Berkeley counties remain orange. There are no red counties.

WV COVID-19 data for Feb. 20, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 309 new cases of COVID-19. The state has recorded 129,364 cases throughout the pandemic. There are 9,136 active cases in the Mountain State. Today’s daily COVID-19 positivity rate is 2.96%. The last time it was lower than three percent was back on Oct. 25 at 2.17%. The cumulative positivity rate of the virus is 5.52%

117,974 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

DHHR officials have confirmed six new deaths, including the deaths of an 83-year old female from Mercer County, a 61-year old female from Raleigh County, an 88-year old female from Cabell County, a 75-year old male from Gilmer County, an 87-year old female from Logan County, and a 60-year old male from Fayette County.

West Virginia has reported 2,254 deaths since the pandemic started.

A total of 163,208 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated, with 267,606 West Virginians receiving their first dose of the vaccine.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,166), Berkeley (9,551), Boone (1,541), Braxton (769), Brooke (1,990), Cabell (7,679), Calhoun (219), Clay (370), Doddridge (464), Fayette (2,596), Gilmer (701), Grant (1,047), Greenbrier (2,371), Hampshire (1,495), Hancock (2,570), Hardy (1,258), Harrison (4,795), Jackson (1,639), Jefferson (3,561), Kanawha (11,836), Lewis (1,014), Lincoln (1,205), Logan (2,651), Marion (3,605), Marshall (2,970), Mason (1,753), McDowell (1,335), Mercer (4,150), Mineral (2,570), Mingo (2,087), Monongalia (7,739), Monroe (931), Morgan (910), Nicholas (1,156), Ohio (3,578), Pendleton (617), Pleasants (794), Pocahontas (581), Preston (2,505), Putnam (4,124), Raleigh (4,579), Randolph (2,362), Ritchie (606), Roane (488), Summers (696), Taylor (1,072), Tucker (495), Tyler (609), Upshur (1,651), Wayne (2,578), Webster (290), Wetzel (1,062), Wirt (341), Wood (6,925), Wyoming (1,717).