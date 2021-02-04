WV COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 400

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The number of West Virginians hospitalized due to COVID-19 has dropped below 400 for the first time since Nov. 15. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 396 West Virginians are currently in the hospital with 109 of those patients in the ICU and 52 are on ventilators.

Nearly 200,000 West Virginians have now received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 80,000 have been fully vaccinated.

The WV DHHR says 96.3% of the state’s current supply of COVID-19 allotted for first doses has been administered, for a total of 199,458 doses. 79,513 West Virginians have received their second dose.

People in West Virginia can pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

West Virginia COVID-19 vaccine data as of Feb. 4, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials in the Mountain state say 22 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to 2,080 deaths related to the virus.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 75-year-old female from Marion County, an 87-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year-old female from McDowell County, a 95-year-old female from Mingo County, an 81-year-old male from Putnam County, an 88-year-old female from Putnam County, a 76-year-old female from Cabell County, a 72-year-old male from Wyoming County, an 87-year-old male from Mason County, an 81-year-old male from McDowell County, a 59-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 75-year-old male from Mineral County, an 87-year-old male from Brooke County, an 85-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 87-year-old male from Mingo County, a 59-year-old female from McDowell County, an 83-year-old female from Brooke County, a 92-year-old female from Wood County, a 57-year-old male from Mingo County, a 70-year-old male from Grant County, a 96-year-old female from Wyoming County, and a 71-year-old male from Nicholas County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data as of Feb. 4, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The Mountain State is also reporting 574 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, Feb. 4. A total of 123,044 cases have been confirmed throughout the pandemic. Health officials say 18,469 cases remain active and 102,495 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say the state has received a total of 1,955,795 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.52% and a cumulative rate of 5.62%.

West Virginia County Alert System map as of Feb. 4, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System Map, only nine of the state’s 55 counties are listed as red. Those counties include Mingo, Wirt, Ritchie, Wetzel, Marshall, Pendleton, Hardy, Hampshire and Berkeley counties. The 11 counties in gold include Cabell, Mason, Kanawha, Roane, Clay, Nicholas, Gilmer, Lewis, Barbour, Randolph and Brooke counties.

Lincoln County is the only county listed in green on the map, while Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Calhoun, Taylor, Preston and Tucker counties are yellow. The remaining 27 counties are in orange.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (1,130), Berkeley (9,072), Boone (1,460), Braxton (749), Brooke (1,930), Cabell (7,218), Calhoun (215), Clay (359), Doddridge (421), Fayette (2,447), Gilmer (657), Grant (1,007), Greenbrier (2,295), Hampshire (1,413), Hancock (2,511), Hardy (1,231), Harrison (4,561), Jackson (1,579), Jefferson (3,381), Kanawha (11,269), Lewis (878), Lincoln (1,139), Logan (2,492), Marion (3,427), Marshall (2,864), Mason (1,688), McDowell (1,278), Mercer (3,960), Mineral (2,519), Mingo (1,968), Monongalia (7,224), Monroe (892), Morgan (876), Nicholas (1,074), Ohio (3,431), Pendleton (591), Pleasants (776), Pocahontas (564), Preston (2,443), Putnam (3,906), Raleigh (4,254), Randolph (2,250), Ritchie (573), Roane (470), Summers (680), Taylor (1,030), Tucker (471), Tyler (585), Upshur (1,534), Wayne (2,429), Webster (263), Wetzel (1,022), Wirt (331), Wood (6,611), Wyoming (1,646).

For information on free COVID-19 testing as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.