WV COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,900

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — State health experts say West Virginia has reported more than 1,900 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

WV COVID-19 data as of Jan. 26, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirm the deaths of a 70-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year-old male from Mingo County, an 80-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 69-year-old female from Mercer County, a 78-year-old male from Greenbrier County, an 89-year-old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 83-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 78-year-old male from Jackson County, a 70-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year-old male from Mercer County, a 73-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old female from Fayette County, an 87-year-old female from Mercer County, a 74-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 79-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 63-year-old male from Lincoln County, an 84-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 75-year-old female from Barbour County, a 92-year-old female from Ohio County, a 76-year-old male from Morgan County, an 81-year-old female from Taylor County, a 65-year-old female from Mercer County, a 96-year-old female from Wood County, a 46-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year-old female from Mercer County, a 77-year-old female from Monongalia County, and a 70-year-old female from Monongalia County.

West Virginia has recorded 1,928 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials report 1,139 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 116,978 cases. Of the total cases, 24,175 are active cases. West Virginia’s current daily COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 7.02% and a cumulative rate of 5.59%.

The state says 90,875 people in the Mountain State have recovered from the virus.

WV COVID-19 vaccine data as of Jan. 26, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

WV County Alert System map as of Jan. 26, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

State health officials more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in the state, increasing the first doses from 156,300 to 179,900 and the second doses rose from 75,500 to 98,500 in West Virginia. 94.1% of the first dose of the vaccine has already been administered. According to the state, 43,648 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

According to the state’s County Alert System Map, 17 counties are in the red. Those include Wayne, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Wirt, Ritchie, Doddridge, Tyler, Wetzel, Marshall, Brooke, Braxton, Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Pendleton and Pocahontas counties. 29 counties are in orange. Gilmer, Calhoun, Kanawha, Fayette and McDowell counties are in gold.

Mercer, Summers and Lewis counties are in yellow. Tucker is the only county in Green.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,080), Berkeley (8,630), Boone (1,391), Braxton (730), Brooke (1,861), Cabell (6,849), Calhoun (204), Clay (334), Doddridge (395), Fayette (2,321), Gilmer (559), Grant (959), Greenbrier (2,178), Hampshire (1,332), Hancock (2,417), Hardy (1,173), Harrison (4,320), Jackson (1,560), Jefferson (3,223), Kanawha (10,791), Lewis (802), Lincoln (1,112), Logan (2,297), Marion (3,199), Marshall (2,694), Mason (1,499), McDowell (1,198), Mercer (3,831), Mineral (2,441), Mingo (1,875), Monongalia (6,871), Monroe (862), Morgan (854), Nicholas (1,016), Ohio (3,293), Pendleton (533), Pleasants (761), Pocahontas (548), Preston (2,378), Putnam (3,735), Raleigh (3,994), Randolph (2,132), Ritchie (539), Roane (446), Summers (652), Taylor (975), Tucker (442), Tyler (550), Upshur (1,435), Wayne (2,283), Webster (241), Wetzel (973), Wirt (320), Wood (6,377), Wyoming (1,513).