WV COVID-19 deaths rise above 200

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are now reporting more than 200 COVID-19 deaths in the Mountain State.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports three additional deaths, bringing the state to 202 deaths related to the virus since the pandemic began.

The WV DHHR confirms the deaths of a 93-year old woman from Logan County, an 82-year old woman from Logan County, and a 77-year old man from Cabell County.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, health officials say the state has received a total of 419,401 confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 191 new cases reported today, bringing the state to a total of 9,824 cases. The total includes 1,763 active cases, 133 current hospitalizations and 7,859 recoveries.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (33), Berkeley (788), Boone (134), Braxton (9), Brooke (86), Cabell (509), Calhoun (9), Clay (20), Doddridge (6), Fayette (235), Gilmer (18), Grant (140), Greenbrier (103), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (71), Harrison (262), Jackson (200), Jefferson (347), Kanawha (1,338), Lewis (32), Lincoln (112), Logan (471), Marion (215), Marshall (133), Mason (102), McDowell (71), Mercer (290), Mineral (144), Mingo (229), Monongalia (1,083), Monroe (95), Morgan (37), Nicholas (47), Ohio (289), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (138), Putnam (265), Raleigh (340), Randolph (221), Ritchie (5), Roane (26), Summers (19), Taylor (104), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (242), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (305), Wyoming (64).