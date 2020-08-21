WV COVID-19 death toll rises to 170

CHARLESTON, Wv. (WOWK) – Health officials say four additional people in the Mountain State have died from COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 170 deaths.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 35-year old woman from Fayette County, an 85-year old woman from Mercer County, an 81-year old man from Mercer County, and an 87-year old woman from Kanawha County.

As of Friday, Aug. 21, the WV DHHR says the state has received 384,143 confirmed laboratory results for COVID-19 with 84 newly confirmed cases, bringing West Virginia to a total of 9,066 cases, 176 of which are probable. The total includes 1,756 active cases, 146 current hospitalizations, and 7,140 recoveries.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (33), Berkeley (757), Boone (127), Braxton (9), Brooke (83), Cabell (487), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (183), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (91), Hancock (116), Hardy (63), Harrison (250), Jackson (182), Jefferson (315), Kanawha (1,178), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (425), Marion (206), Marshall (134), Mason (81), McDowell (65), Mercer (264), Mineral (129), Mingo (208), Monongalia (1,030), Monroe (31), Morgan (37), Nicholas (40), Ohio (284), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (133), Putnam (237), Raleigh (319), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (23), Summers (18), Taylor (88), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (41), Wayne (224), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (289), Wyoming (52).

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM