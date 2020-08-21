WV COVID-19 death toll rises to 170

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

CHARLESTON, Wv. (WOWK) – Health officials say four additional people in the Mountain State have died from COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 170 deaths.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 35-year old woman from Fayette County, an 85-year old woman from Mercer County, an 81-year old man from Mercer County, and an 87-year old woman from Kanawha County.

As of Friday, Aug. 21, the WV DHHR says the state has received 384,143 confirmed laboratory results for COVID-19 with 84 newly confirmed cases, bringing West Virginia to a total of 9,066 cases, 176 of which are probable. The total includes 1,756 active cases, 146 current hospitalizations, and 7,140 recoveries.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (33), Berkeley (757), Boone (127), Braxton (9), Brooke (83), Cabell (487), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (183), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (91), Hancock (116), Hardy (63), Harrison (250), Jackson (182), Jefferson (315), Kanawha (1,178), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (425), Marion (206), Marshall (134), Mason (81), McDowell (65), Mercer (264), Mineral (129), Mingo (208), Monongalia (1,030), Monroe (31), Morgan (37), Nicholas (40), Ohio (284), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (133), Putnam (237), Raleigh (319), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (23), Summers (18), Taylor (88), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (41), Wayne (224), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (289), Wyoming (52).

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories