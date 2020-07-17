WV COVID-19 death toll rises to 100

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) says 100 people have now died of COVID-19. The latest is an 84-year-old man from Cabell County. The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate is currently listed as 2.14%.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 84-year old male from Cabell County. “We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. 13 News first reported the death Thursday. State health officials say they report the number once all of the paperwork from the individual county has been received.

As of 10 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 219,947 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,710 total cases, 123 of which are probable. The total includes 53 newly reported cases, 1,450 active cases, 3,160 recoveries and 100 deaths.

Confirmed cases per county, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case), include:

Barbour (24/0), Berkeley (537/19), Boone (52/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (31/1), Cabell (205/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (15/0), Fayette (96/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (74/0), Hampshire (44/0), Hancock (50/3), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (134/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (261/5), Kanawha (464/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (15/0), Logan (41/0), Marion (122/3), Marshall (74/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (67/0), Mineral (69/2), Mingo (39/2), Monongalia (643/15), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (174/0), Pendleton (18/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (88/21), Putnam (96/1), Raleigh (89/3), Randolph (194/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (26/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (141/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (39/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (190/11), Wyoming (7/0).