WV COVID-19 death toll nears 600

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Nearly 600 West Virginians have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic started in March.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed 13 people have died in 24 hours. Those who died were an 84-year-old female from Boone County, a 59-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year-old female from Barbour County, a 72-year-old male from Fayette County, an 86-year-old male from Ohio County, an 88-year-old female from Ohio County, a 75-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 68-year-old male from Hancock County, an 80-year-old male from Putnam County, a 69-year-old female from Putnam County, an 89-year-old female from Putnam County, and a 68-year-old male from Boone County.

The Mountain state has lost 598 lives since the pandemic began.

WV DHHR officials also confirm 864 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total up to 35,324. The total number includes 31,058 confirmed cases and 4,266 probable cases.

As of 10 a.m., there are 10,707 active COVID-19 cases, and at least 24,019 people have recovered in West Virginia.

400 people are hospitalized due to the virus, with 116 in the intensive care unit and 43 on ventilators.

The cumulative positivity percentage continues to climb, reaching 3.31% today. The daily percent positivity rate has increased from yesterday to 5.72% compared to yesterday’s 5.31%.

Counties in the red on the West Virginia County Alert System include Marshall, Jackson, Mineral and Hardy counties. The map lists Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Morgan, Berkeley, Ohio, Barbour, Randolph, Wood, Mason, Putnam, Kanawha, Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, Boone and Wyoming counties as orange.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (270), Berkeley (2,298), Boone (530), Braxton (97), Brooke (401), Cabell (2,229), Calhoun (44), Clay (99), Doddridge (89), Fayette (969), Gilmer (179), Grant (244), Greenbrier (330), Hampshire (217), Hancock (407), Hardy (168), Harrison (905), Jackson (569), Jefferson (997), Kanawha (4,786), Lewis (201), Lincoln (357), Logan (928), Marion (621), Marshall (822), Mason (260), McDowell (504), Mercer (1,083), Mineral (656), Mingo (840), Monongalia (2,835), Monroe (302), Morgan (216), Nicholas (269), Ohio (1,079), Pendleton (86), Pleasants (62), Pocahontas (80), Preston (364), Putnam (1,449), Raleigh (1,148), Randolph (579), Ritchie (100), Roane (138), Summers (222), Taylor (224), Tucker (77), Tyler (109), Upshur (372), Wayne (822), Webster (49), Wetzel (339), Wirt (70), Wood (1,702), Wyoming (531).

The WV DHHR is hosting free COVID-19 testing sites in 24 counties.

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 70 N. Sturmer Street, Belington, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Belington, WV

Berkeley County

3:00 PM – 7:30 PM, Martinsburg Armory, 2096 Kelly Island Road, Martinsburg, WV

Brooke and Hancock Counties

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, National Guard Armory, 167 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV

Jackson County

8:30 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Kanawha County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Quincy Center, 2700 East Dupont Avenue, Belle, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old One Stop, 392 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV

Logan County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, RC Byrd Locks and Dam, Apple Grove, WV

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Point Pleasant Library Parking Lot, Viand and 6 th Street, Point Pleasant, WV

Street, Point Pleasant, WV 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Leon Town Hall Parking Lot, Main Street, Leon, WV

Mineral County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Cornerstone Christian Center, 891 Dingess Road, Dingess, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Pleasants County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Senior Citizen Center, 209 2nd Street, St. Marys, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

Randolph County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tygart Valley Fire Company, 3534 Seneca Trail, Dailey, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Wetzel County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Wetzel County 4H Grounds, 1821 Mountaineer Drive, New Martinsville, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Valley High School, 4 Lumber Jack Lane, Pine Grove, WV

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Hundred High School, 3490 Hornet Highway, Hundred, WV

Wood County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Jackson Park Ball Field, Jackson Park Drive and Rosmar Road, Vienna, WV

Wyoming County