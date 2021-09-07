WV COVID-19 cases top 200K

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia has now surpassed 200,000 cases of COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic. The first case in West Virginia was confirmed on March 17, 2020.

As of today, the WV DHHR says 1,008 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall total to 200,308 cases since the pandemic began.

Health officials also confirmed three more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19. The state has reported 3,151 COVID-19 deaths throughout the pandemic. The newly confirmed deaths include a 65-year old male from Harrison County, a 44-year old male from Logan County, and a 66-year old female from Kanawha County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Sept. 7, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state has a current total of 21,752 active COVID-19 cases. As of today, the state has reported 1,278 Delta variant cases, 2,511 U.K. (Alpha) variant cases, eight South African (Beta) variant cases and 34 Brazillian (Gamma) variant cases.

Health officials say the state has received a total of 3,496,138 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 14.55% and a cumulative rate of 5.35%.

WV County Alert System map for Sept. 7, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR’s County Alert System map, Tucker County has returned to yellow, but still, no counties are in green.

The map lists Pleasants County as the only county in gold.

Orange counties include Lincoln, McDowell, Summers, Fayette, Pocahontas, Roane, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, Barbour, Morgan, Ohio and Hancock counties.

The remaining 39 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Jefferson, Berkeley, Harrison, Mineral, Hardy, Grant, Pendleton, Preston, Monongalia, Marion, Brooke, Marshall, Wetzel, Tyler, Doddridge, Roane, Wood, Wirt, Calhoun, Jackson, Mason, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Kanawha, Wyoming, Raleigh, Mercer, Monroe, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Clay, Braxton, Webster, Upshur and Roane counties.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (2,080), Berkeley (14,938), Boone (2,602),Braxton (1,364), Brooke (2,509), Cabell (11,120), Calhoun (639), Clay (813), Doddridge (801), Fayette (4,437), Gilmer (1,048), Grant (1,561), Greenbrier (3,682), Hampshire (2,276), Hancock (3,150), Hardy (1,843), Harrison (7,488), Jackson (2,723), Jefferson (5,478), Kanawha (18,848), Lewis (1,921), Lincoln (1,961), Logan (3,998), Marion (5,615), Marshall (4,219), Mason (2,664), McDowell (2,040), Mercer (6,422), Mineral (3,447), Mingo (3,401), Monongalia (10,560), Monroe (1,647), Morgan (1,508), Nicholas (2,482), Ohio (5,021), Pendleton (890), Pleasants (1,119), Pocahontas (848), Preston (3,420), Putnam (6,497), Raleigh (8,681), Randolph (3,839), Ritchie (954), Roane (915), Summers (1,040), Taylor (1,615), Tucker (726), Tyler (1,010), Upshur (2,865), Wayne (4,021), Webster (781), Wetzel (1,863), Wirt (575), Wood (9,710), Wyoming (2,633).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginia counties as having a high risk of community transmission on its COVID-19 Data Tracker map.

The WV DHHR says 72.8% of the state’s eligible population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 59.1% are fully vaccinated. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 and older and have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Brooke County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12 th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 6 th Avenue, Huntington, WV

Clay County 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (please do not block the fire station entrance)

Hardy County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 State Route 55, Baker, WV 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. High Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mingo County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Monongalia County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Randolph County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

Taylor County 10:00 AM – 12:0 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wyoming County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV



For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.