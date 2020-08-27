WV county drops to “yellow zone”

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Just 24 hours after being moved into the “orange zone” on West Virginia’s County Alert System, Kanawha County has returned to the “yellow zone” this morning.

As of Thursday, Aug. 27, the county now has a 9.86 rate for daily cases on a seven-day rolling average. Yesterday, state health officials reported Kanawha County at a 12.11 rate.

Counties listed in the “yellow zone” are at an increased community transmission, meaning the county has 3.1 to 9.9 cases per 100,000 people, according to state health officials.

Kanawha County has confirmed 1,294 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began with 292 currently active cases.

Logan and Monroe counties remain in the “orange zone.” No counties are listed in the “red zone” at this time.