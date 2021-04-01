WV confirms nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases, three counties in red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three counties are now in red on West Virginia’s County Alert System map as the state reports nearly 500 new cases of COVID-19.

West Virginia County Alert System map as of Thursday, April 1, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 495 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. As of today, Thursday, April 1, 2021, the state has recorded a total of 142,233 cases since the pandemic began.

For the first time in several weeks, West Virginia now has three counties – Raleigh, Berkeley and Jefferson counties – in red on the County Alert System map. Morgan, Hardy, Wetzel and Kanawha counties are orange, while gold counties include Mingo, Wayne, Boone,Fayette, Jackson, Putnam, Ohio, Mineral and Hampshire counties.

Counties in yellow on the map are Monongalia, Pendleton, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Webster and Braxton. The remaining 33 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

West Virginia is also reporting a rise in active COVID-19 cases, with that number rising to 6,499 as of this morning, up more than 200 cases from yesterday. Active cases are also up more than 1,300 cases from March 12, which was the last day they had been continuously dropping since the mid-January peak. Of thsoe active cases, 224 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Health officials say 81 of those patients are in the ICU and 21 are on ventilators.

COVID-19 data for West Virginia as of Thursday, April 1, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also says seven more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, which brings the state to a total of 2,683 deaths related to the virus.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 95-year-old female from Jackson County, a 91-year-old female from Ohio County, a 77-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 67-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 41-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 84-year-old female from Berkeley County, and a 97-year-old female from Ohio County.

The state has received a total of 2,458,806 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.17% and a cumulative rate of 5.26%. A total of 133,051 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

According to the WV DHHR, 323,067 West Virginians have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A total of 509,624 people in the state have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. West Virginians can preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (1,317), Berkeley (10,748), Boone (1,749), Braxton (838), Brooke (2,067), Cabell (8,413), Calhoun (243), Clay (394), Doddridge (516), Fayette (3,023), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,175), Greenbrier (2,509), Hampshire (1,624), Hancock (2,633), Hardy (1,395), Harrison (5,164), Jackson (1,790), Jefferson (4,077), Kanawha (13,162), Lewis (1,106), Lincoln (1,361), Logan (2,947), Marion (3,941), Marshall (3,176), Mason (1,878), McDowell (1,417), Mercer (4,402), Mineral (2,658), Mingo (2,315), Monongalia (8,683), Monroe (1,023), Morgan (1,019), Nicholas (1,389), Ohio (3,859), Pendleton (668), Pleasants (819), Pocahontas (618), Preston (2,724), Putnam (4,563), Raleigh (5,571), Randolph (2,467), Ritchie (642), Roane (529), Summers (729), Taylor (1,155), Tucker (518), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,784), Wayne (2,759), Webster (449), Wetzel (1,179), Wirt (370), Wood (7,458), Wyoming (1,832).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today the following counties:

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr., Danville, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fair Grounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV

Hardy County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Raleigh County

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Webster County

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Camp Caesar, 1 Camp Caesar Lane, Cowen, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

For more information on further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit the WV DHHR website.