MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A West Virginia non-profit that offers child welfare and mental health services is finding a new home in the eastern panhandle in hopes of serving more than 200 families.

There are nearly 6,000 kids that are in foster care, and KVC services plan to work to provide them with loving families.

Leaders with the non-profit say they’ve also noticed a decline in mental health services throughout the eastern panhandle.

They say the state’s department of health and human resources says there’s not enough access to services.

“I think it’s very important to increase our continuum of care, and our ability to provide mental health services to children and families who are in need of services, to help keep their children safely in their home,” said Brent Lemon, President of KVC West Virginia.

“We’re just really excited to continue to make a difference and make an impact, and foster hope and healing for families and children,” said Sarah Marshall, Regional Director for their new Martinsburg location.

They will begin offering services at their new location starting in May.