WV Caring participates in Wreaths Across America

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia Caring Hospice is teaming up with a national organization to give back to veterans. Every year through the month of July, Wreaths Across America holds a Giving in July campaign.

“I have long said, it would be disingenuous for us as an organization whose mission is to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families and teach the next generation the value of freedom, if we do not support other like-minded programs doing just that in their communities,” said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester. “Our Group Sponsorship Program is a year-round effort, but through Giving in July we hope to remind people that veterans and our current military serve and protect us 365 days a year, and it is never too early to make a difference in your own community.”

People can donate to the program through any participating organization. WAA gives $5 of each $15 wreath sponsorship to programs that help veterans, military families and more. West Virginia Caring Hospice is one of their sponsorship groups.

The wreaths will be laid at 2,500 cemeteries across the nation, including the West Virginia National Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Throughout this national program, WAA has given back nearly $15 million in local contributions over the last 13 years.